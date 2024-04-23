Pashinyan and Klaar discuss border demarcation process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar discussed today in Yerevan the situation in the region, referred to the peace treaty negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the demarcation process.

Government’s press office reports that Toivo Klaar noted that “the EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and durable settlement, as well as the agreement to start demarcation process based on 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.