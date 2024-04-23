Aliyev to Putin: “We are happy with the way regional security issues are being resolved”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today at a meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin that "regional security issues are constantly on the agenda of our meetings, and we are happy with the way they are being resolved.”

“Russia is a fundamental country in terms of regional security in the Caucasus and in the wider geography. A lot depends on the actions, the interaction between our countries. And we aim at strengthening confidence-building measures, cooperation, mutual understanding and settlement of all issues in the spirit of interaction and mutual interests,” Aliyev stated.

Azerbaijani president also noted that “for more than two years we have been working within the framework of the Declaration of Allied Interaction, which is the main political document that predetermines the progressive development of our relations in the future.”