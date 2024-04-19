Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to start border delimitation process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a news release on the results of the eighth meeting of the state commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It particularly says:

“On April 19, the eighth meeting of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the commissions agreed on the following:

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the Parties tentatively agreed on the crossing of certain sections of the border line directly between the settlements of Baghanis (RA) - Baghanis Ayrum (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Asagi Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) - Khairemli (AR) and Berkaber (RA) - Qizilhachili (AR), in order to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

A decision was made that the description of these sections of the border line will be made taking into account the specification of coordinates on the basis of geodetic measurements on the ground, which will be formalized by an appropriate Protocol-description, which should be agreed and signed by the Parties by May 15, 2024.

It has been agreed that the Parties shall request their Governments to make arrangements for the simultaneous and parallel deployment of their border services along the agreed sections of the border line. It is also agreed that until the delimitation process is fully completed, the sections of the border line indicated in the Protocol-description will be considered delimited.

At the same time, the Parties agreed to finalize the work on the agreement of the draft Regulations of the joint activity of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia by July 1, 2024 and to start the process of domestic coordination and approval of the Regulations in accordance with the procedure and requirements of the legislation of the states of the Parties.

The Parties agreed that the delimitation process will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. The Parties also agreed to fix this basic principle in the draft Regulations (if in the future the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan establishes otherwise, the relevant paragraph of the Regulations will be harmonized with the principles established by this Agreement).

It was agreed that after the approval of the Regulation by the Parties, to agree on the order of priority and to continue the process of delimitation of all other sections of the border, including enclaves and exclaves.

A protocol has been signed as a result of the meeting. The date and place of the next meeting will be decided in the working order.”