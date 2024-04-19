Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam ceases operation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center located in Aghdam city of Artsakh ceases operation.
According to Azerbaijani APA news agency, this was stated by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
On April 17, Russian peacekeepers started to leave Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of schedule.
The center was established in Aghdam in January 2021.
