Pashinyan: Demarcation process enters practical phase

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the process of border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan is “entering the practical phase.”

The government’s press service reports that the Prime Minister said about this at the meeting with the residents of Voskepar village.

“What does delimitation and demarcation mean in general, and specifically in the case of the Republic of Armenia? It means to go and decide on the ground where from the Republic of Armenia begins.

The demarcation commissions should go and decide on the spot where the Republic of Armenia begins from, and it should become the state border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Why are we referring to this section and why have we come to Voskepar to discuss this issue? The reason is that there are some issues we need to discuss here. We see that we can start a real process of delimitation and demarcation from Baghanis to Berkaber section.

What’s the peculiarity here? You know that Azerbaijan is talking about 4 villages, 4 non-enclave villages. You know we are talking about 31 villages. We raise this issue, they raise that issue. And when we want to move forward in these discussions, Azerbaijan uses an argument that neither of the settlements of the Republic of Armenia is under the control of Azerbaijan: that is, the residential area of the village is not under the control of Azerbaijan. What do they say? They say: let’s mutually free the settlements, then discuss and talk about the vital areas of these villages and settlements.

Of course, we object, we say that the village is not only the village administration, the village is also its vital areas, I mean, during those discussions, we bring all the arguments, and those arguments are fair. Our policy is to not allow war. And this is also the reason why we have decided to adjust the border of the Republic of Armenia in these areas and we are doing it not only for the sake of the Republic of Armenia, but specifically for the village of Voskepar, the village of Kirants, in order to ensure the security of these villages,” Pashinyan said.