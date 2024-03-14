Aliyev: “Now we are closer to peace with Armenia than ever before”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “now we are closer to peace with Armenia than ever before.”

Speaking at the opening of the Global Baku Forum on “Restoring the Fractured World,” Aliyev said:

“Never in the history of independence of the South Caucasus has peace been as close as it is today. And this is the result of the Second Karabakh War.”

Emphasizing that Baku is ready to continue the peace process, the Azerbaijani president noted that meetings at the level of foreign ministers of both countries have already resumed.

“We believe that peace is at reach. This is what we want. We have restored historical justice and international law. And now it is time to put an end to hostility in the region,” Aliyev added.