Armenia made a big mistake, Aliyev says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia has made a big mistake by abandoning the “Zangezur Corridor” project.

Aliyev said this at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tashkent on November 9:

“For three years after the war, Armenia has been refusing and is refusing to fulfill its obligations, namely to provide passage from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan. This is their choice. I think they have made a big mistake.”

At the same time, Aliyev hailed the joint work of Iranian and Azerbaijani representatives on agreeing upon the route of the railroad and highway along the southern bank of the Araks River.

“This is a project that has a great prospect. I am confident that it will be realized in a short time and will become another direction of the North-South transport corridor. As a result, we will have two routes: one through Astara and the other through Agbend. Both routes will serve the cause of strengthening brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as will be available to our neighbors and partners in other countries,” Aliyev said.