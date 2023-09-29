Alen Simonyan: “We welcome future transport agreements”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said that "we welcome future transport agreements that respect the principles of sovereignty, competence and reciprocity”.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh war showed that autocratic regimes based on the idea of “strong is right” often resolve conflicts through military force, bypassing international mediation. The actions of the international community have created a sense of impunity in Azerbaijan, aggravating the situation in the region. Azerbaijan’s actions are not limited to Nagorno-Karabakh, but extend to the sovereign territories of Armenia, part of which remains under the control of Azerbaijan,” Alen Simonyan said at the European Conference of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the Council of Europe in Dublin.

He noted that Armenia remains committed to achieving just and lasting peace in the region.

“We hope that the meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Germany, France and the EU within the framework of the third meeting of the European Political Community to be held in Granada, Spain on October 5 will be a step forward.

Armenia strongly supports the peace approach agreed by Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev and formulated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel. We welcome future transport agreements that respect the principles of sovereignty, competence and reciprocity. We call on the international community, including the Council of Europe, to support this process,” Alen Simonyan said.