Pashinyan says Azerbaijan continues moving troops to Armenia’s borders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to remain tense.”

“Azerbaijan continues to move its troops along the state border with Armenia and the contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely grave. One truck with Russian humanitarian cargo that entered through Askeran the previous day cannot have any visible impact on the situation,” he said at the cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan noted that some of the trucks with humanitarian cargo are still waiting near Kornidzor.

“All possible diplomatic efforts are being made to ensure the entry of humanitarian goods to Nagorno-Karabakh. It is important to emphasize that the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh are fully involved in these negotiations and discussions. We should hope that a reliable international mechanism for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue will be created. We encourage our colleagues in Stepanakert to engage in such a dialogue,” Pashinyan said.

He said that Armenia has received Azerbaijan’s new commentaries on the text of the peace treaty:

“We will work and present our commentaries within a reasonable period of time.”