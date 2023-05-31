“Restoration of railway infrastructure to take 2-3 years” - Mediamax.am

“Restoration of railway infrastructure to take 2-3 years”


Mher Grigoryan
Mher Grigoryan

Photo: roscongress.org


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said today that “according to preliminary estimates, the restoration of the railway infrastructure in Armenia within the framework of unblocking the regional infrastructures will take 2-3 years.”

“Railway is a much more efficient infrastructural solution for the region. We want solutions that will strengthen and increase the role of Armenia as a logistics hub in the region. The railway option seems the most likely at the moment.

 

“If we look at the railway infrastructure in the region, with the restoration of individual sections we will get a serious logistical solution at the regional level,” Armenian vice premier said speaking to reporters.

 

He noted that a trilateral meeting of the vice premiers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will be held in Moscow this week which will discuss “only the issue of unblocking.”

