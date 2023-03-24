Pashinyan: Azerbaijan leads the situation to a new escalation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the speech of the Azerbaijani leader in the village of Talish on March 18 can be described in no other way than aggressive.”

“Azerbaijan’s leadership shows its model of guaranteeing the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh or of “integration.”

What happened in the village of Talish is a fundamental and solid proof of the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy implemented by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is demolishing the houses of Armenians with property rights in that village and building houses for Azerbaijanis.

Along with the demolition of Armenian houses, Azerbaijan carries out illegal actions of erasing Armenian inscriptions on ancient Armenian monuments which contradict the 7th provision of the November 9 trilateral statement that says that internally displaced people and refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring regions,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

According to him, Ilham Aliyev’s latest statements contain one chief message – an act of aggression against Armenia and a gross violation of agreements reached at the highest level.

“Azerbaijan continuously talks about delimitation based on some historical maps, which is absolutely unacceptable because it contradicts the written agreements reached at the highest level.

Violations of agreements by Azerbaijan are the reason why we continue to insist that reliable international mechanisms are needed for the implementation of both the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and the agreements reached in the Stepanakert-Baku format regarding the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

He also stressed that the unpunished violations of international agreements by Azerbaijan encourage this country to start new provocations. As an example, Nikol Pashinyan reminded the killing of a soldier by Azerbaijan yesterday in the Yeraskh sector.

“Azerbaijan is leading the situation to a new escalation. Its policy and speech once again show that our government has correctly read the messages of Azerbaijan and this continuous talks questioning the right of existence of Armenia is the reason why the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been settled yet,” Pashinyan said.

Concluding his speech, the Armenian prime minister noted that “there will be a peace treaty and it will be based on the written agreements reached at the highest levels.”