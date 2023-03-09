Pashinyan says Azerbaijan resorts to new provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “we have a new escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Last Sunday, the Azerbaijani military ambushed and attacked the policemen heading to Hin Shen and Mets Shen communities, killing three of them.

Azerbaijan is pursuing several goals with the March 5 terrorist attack: the first is the abortion of further negotiations with the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and creation of the necessary background for a new military provocation.

The Foreign Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh has already stated about its readiness to continue talks with Azerbaijan, which is extremely important. It is necessary to create reliable international mechanisms for uninterrupted and institutional dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the other goal of the March 5 provocation is to create false “evidence” about the transportation of weapons and ammunition from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This issue is particularly important for Azerbaijan following the February 22 ruling of the International Court of Justice where the court unequivocally rejected Azerbaijan’s request to apply a temporary measure against Armenia,” the Prime Minister reminded.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan is resorting to new provocations to further aggravate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The need for an international fact-finding mission to the Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor is becoming more urgent to prevent the unleashing of new aggression by Azerbaijan and its obvious preparations to subject the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide,” he said.