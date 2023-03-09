Baku responds to Yerevan’s proposals, Aliyev says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Armenia will give positive response to Baku’s proposals on the peace treaty.

“Some time ago, Baku presented to Yerevan a proposal on a peace treaty, based on the norms and principles of international law. We hope that Armenia will respond positively to our commentaries on the proposals,” TASS quoted Ilham Aliyev as saying.

He noted that they received commentaries from Armenia and sent their own in response. “Thus, the process is underway.”