Azerbaijani Defense Ministry voices threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry demanded from Armenia “to stop the supply of weapons to Karabakh.”
“We once again warn that Armenia must immediately and once and for all stop the supply of military cargo to the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the dispatch and rotation of the personnel of the Armenian armed forces. Armenia’s troops must be completely withdrawn from the territory of our country. In the opposite case, the Azerbaijani side will be forced, using all capabilities, to take the necessary measures to disarm and neutralize illegal armed groups,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.