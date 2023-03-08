Azerbaijani Defense Ministry voices threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry demanded from Armenia “to stop the supply of weapons to Karabakh.”

“We once again warn that Armenia must immediately and once and for all stop the supply of military cargo to the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the dispatch and rotation of the personnel of the Armenian armed forces. Armenia’s troops must be completely withdrawn from the territory of our country. In the opposite case, the Azerbaijani side will be forced, using all capabilities, to take the necessary measures to disarm and neutralize illegal armed groups,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.