Kremlin responds to the idea of deploying UN peacekeepers in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said today that the issue of sending UN peacekeepers to Artsakh was on the agenda more than once.

“There are constant contacts at different working levels. Of course, this issue has been on the agenda many times. However, it is clear that any mission can be sent only if the parties to the conflict, Yerevan and Baku, agree,” the Kremlin spokesperson said, according to TASS, in response to the question whether the leaders of Russia and Armenia have discussed this issue.