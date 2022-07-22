Azerbaijani military detain a convoy of Russian peacekeepers - Mediamax.am

1485 views

Azerbaijani military detain a convoy of Russian peacekeepers


Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Trend agency reported today that "a convoy of Russian peacekeepers, passing through Aghdam along the Askeran-Aghdara route, tried to illegally smuggle at least five Kalashnikov rifles and was detained by Azerbaijani soldiers”.

 

“The convoy consisting of one armored personnel carrier 82A and three Ural trucks was stopped and sent back. The ammunition was found in the cargo compartment of one of the vehicles,” the report reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | July 21, 2022 15:23
Cavusoglu: Ankara “expects concrete steps from Armenia”

Region | July 21, 2022 15:02
Azerbaijani military detain a convoy of Russian peacekeepers

Region | July 19, 2022 16:49
Khamenei warns Erdogan not to block the Iranian-Armenian border
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022