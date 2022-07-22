Azerbaijani military detain a convoy of Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Trend agency reported today that "a convoy of Russian peacekeepers, passing through Aghdam along the Askeran-Aghdara route, tried to illegally smuggle at least five Kalashnikov rifles and was detained by Azerbaijani soldiers”.
“The convoy consisting of one armored personnel carrier 82A and three Ural trucks was stopped and sent back. The ammunition was found in the cargo compartment of one of the vehicles,” the report reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.