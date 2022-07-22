Azerbaijani military detain a convoy of Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Trend agency reported today that "a convoy of Russian peacekeepers, passing through Aghdam along the Askeran-Aghdara route, tried to illegally smuggle at least five Kalashnikov rifles and was detained by Azerbaijani soldiers”.

“The convoy consisting of one armored personnel carrier 82A and three Ural trucks was stopped and sent back. The ammunition was found in the cargo compartment of one of the vehicles,” the report reads.