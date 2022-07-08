Baku rejects Yerevan’s proposal on “mirror-way withdrawal” of troops

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that Baku rejected Yerevan’s proposal on a “mirror-way withdrawal” of troops.

“Armenia proposed to carry out de-escalation measures and withdraw troops and border guards from the border. But the Azerbaijani side refused it, since it is Azerbaijan’s constitutional right and duty to protect its borders,” he said.

Bayramov said that the date of the next meeting of the commission on border delimitation has not been determined yet. He noted that the delimitation of the border “is, in general, a long process”, and given the past relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, “we think that this process is not going to be easy.”