Pashinyan: “Issue of Azerbaijan’s incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory remains open”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “there can be no any “corridor” logic in the process of unblocking regional communications.”

Government’s press service reports that during the meeting with the CSTO foreign ministers, the prime minister spoke about the activity of the Armenia-Azerbaijan demarcation and border security commission, the opening of regional routes, the return of Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and other civilians still held in Azerbaijan.

“The prime minister emphasized that Armenia is interested in unblocking regional communications. All the roads that should be opened will operate under the sovereignty of the countries through the territory of which they pass. There can be no “corridor” logic, and this is a common perception.

The Armenian prime minister said that the issue of the incursion of Azerbaijani troops into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 2021 remains open. He reminded that Armenia has applied to the CSTO in connection with it. In this context, views were exchanged on the improvement of CSTO monitoring and rapid response mechanisms, which will increase the effectiveness of the activity of the organization and its response to the security challenges of the member states,” the news release reads.