Aliyev says Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on “Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the phone conversation on May 23 on the results of the trilateral meeting in Brussels.

“The President of Azerbaijan has positively assessed the results of the trilateral meeting,” Aliyev’s press service reports.

“President Aliyev stressed that the parties reached an agreement on opening the Zangezur corridor, including on the issue of construction of both the railway and the highway,” the report says.