Aliyev says Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on “Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the phone conversation on May 23 on the results of the trilateral meeting in Brussels.
“The President of Azerbaijan has positively assessed the results of the trilateral meeting,” Aliyev’s press service reports.
“President Aliyev stressed that the parties reached an agreement on opening the Zangezur corridor, including on the issue of construction of both the railway and the highway,” the report says.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.