Aliyev says Armenia cancels agreed meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia canceled the agreed meeting.

Making a statement for the press on May 18 after meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Ilham Aliyev, in particular, said:

“We urged Armenia to start delimitation of the borders. During the meeting, held on April 6 in Brussels on the initiative of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, an agreement was reached that by the end of April, both sides will set up working groups, and they will already begin their activities.

Azerbaijan set up a working group in a timely manner and was ready to send its delegation. This was agreed with the Armenian side. By the way, it was the Armenian Foreign Ministry that proposed to hold the first meeting related to the border. Azerbaijan accepted this proposal, and we were ready to send a delegation. However, on the last day – April 29 – Armenia canceled the already agreed meeting. It was depressing. Even more depressing was the fact that Armenia refused our proposal to hold a new meeting on May 7-11.

Thus, we are still waiting for any new dates from Armenia to start work, because such an irresponsible position, of course, raises concern.”