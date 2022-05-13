Pashinyan, Overchuk discuss issues on opening communications

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during today’s meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko highly assessed the work carried out within the framework of the trilateral task group on opening regional communications, motorway and railway communications.

“You know how important this matter is for us, because when we reach concrete solutions, it will change the situation in the region not only in terms of economy, but also in political, psychological and security terms. You know how interested we are in having a concrete and positive outcome. We continue to work intensively. During my official visit to Moscow, this was one of the key topics discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And I am very glad that we have fixed our common approaches, our common positions in this regard,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that in order to have concrete and effective solutions, all legal and procedural issues need to be solved.

Alexei Overchuk referred to the work of the trilateral task group, noting that utmost efforts are being exerted together with Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to solve the issues on opening the communications.

“We fully and completely share your assessments on the establishment of transport communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Indeed, when that happens, it will completely change the entire transport configuration of the region. Really new opportunities will open up for the Armenian economy to develop and receive additional impetus, and the role of Armenia will significantly increase due to it,” he said.