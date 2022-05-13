Baku accuses Pashinyan of “insincerity”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva stated today that "Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s unfounded accusations addressed to Azerbaijan show that Yerevan is not sincere in the issue of normalizing relations with Baku.”

“The unfounded accusations made by the Prime Minister of Armenia addressed to Azerbaijan during his speech at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations Clingendael, including false accusations in connection with humanitarian issues, show that the Armenian leadership is far from being sincere in the issue of normalizing relations between the two countries,” Abdullayeva said.

She noted that the Armenian side, first of all, must understand that in order to achieve peace with Azerbaijan, not only words, but also actions are needed.

“Undoubtedly, humanitarian issues are an important component of the peace agenda. That is why in its activities Azerbaijan has always been guided by the principles of humanism and even unilaterally took humanitarian steps during the 44-day war and in the post-war period. But the fact that the Armenian prime minister continues to make unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan casts serious doubt on the desire of this country to act for peace,” Abdullayeva said.