Aliyev states about readiness to interact with Georgia and Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that his country is ready to interact with Georgia and Armenia in a trilateral format “to develop the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period.”

TASS reports that meeting the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili today, Aliyev expressed hope that “Armenia will too understand that this is the only way to establish stability and security in the region.”