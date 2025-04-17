MFA Spokesperson refutes news about Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s appointment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan has refuted the publication by Mediamax regarding the appointment of former Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as Director of the Diplomatic School.

Ani Badalyan informed that the Diplomatic School currently does not have a director.

“Starting from February 18, 2025 (for a period of 6 months), Tatevik Petrosyan has been appointed as acting director of the Diplomatic School. At present, no appointment of the director of the Diplomatic School has been made. We will inform you as soon as a decision is made,” Ani Badalyan added.