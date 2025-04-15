Pashinyan: There will be no war, there will be peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “we propose to Azerbaijan to simultaneously sign the peace agreement and the joint application to the OSCE on the dissolution of the Minsk Group structures.”

“This is an official proposal.

If we close the page on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we are, then what is the point of having a structure dealing with the conflict? However, the OSCE Minsk Group, at least de facto, has a broader context, and we want to be sure that Azerbaijan does not interpret the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group as a step towards closing the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict within Azerbaijan and transferring it to the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly today.

He noted that despite all the difficulties, the government will not deviate from the peace agenda.

“It is obvious that certain forces both in and outside Armenia are carrying out daily war propaganda and are resorting to concrete actions to bring it to life.

I reiterate that I have given the Armenian army a clear order not to violate the ceasefire. There is no justification for war. Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, and the inadmissibility of the use of force and the threat of force. The peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve peace and peaceful coexistence. There will be no war, there will be peace,” Pashinyan concluded.