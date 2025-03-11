Judicial farce against Ruben Vardanyan to continue in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The trial of Ruben Vardanyan is set to continue today at the Baku Military Court.

Ruben Vardanyan has declared a hunger strike since February 18 to protest the sham trial. He has been on a hunger strike for 22nd day.

On March 5, he conveyed a voice message through his family, emphasizing that his demands remain the same:

“If you judge, judge professionally, openly and publicly, in accordance with all the laws and procedures of Azerbaijan, together with others, in the presence of international media, observers, if you are so confident in your fairness. Let’s not artificially single out my case.

Why is my case being singled out when all my accusations are based on the claim that, as you think, I am a member of an organized criminal group I have joined since [19]87? I want to say the following to all my compatriots, dear and beloved people: they are not trying me and the other 15 people, but all Armenians.”

Back on February 26, Ruben Vardanyan’s international lawyer, Jared Genser, stated about Vardanyan’s deteriorating health.

Genser was denied entry to Azerbaijan, so he called on all international organizations with access to Azerbaijani prisoners to obtain permission to visit Vardanyan.

More than two weeks have passed since Genser’s call and it is not known in what health condition Ruben Vardanyan will be at today’s hearing.