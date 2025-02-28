Armen Grigoryan: “Armenia is working on the issue of return of prisoners” - Mediamax.am

Armen Grigoryan: “Armenia is working on the issue of return of prisoners”


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said today that a photo of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan “made a painful impression” on him.

“It was so difficult to see not only the photos of Ruben Vardanyan, but also of the other captives. The Armenian government has used all possible existing tools to find a solution and ensure the release and return of all the captives. We will continue to work in this direction,” Armen Grigoryan told the reporters.

 

Armenian government receives reports of use of prohibited measures against Armenians in Baku

According to him, the issue of the return of prisoners of war “is very sensitive, requiring continuous daily and hourly efforts.”

 

“Armenia is working with all possible countries on the issue of returning prisoners,” said Armen Grigoryan.

