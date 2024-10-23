Pashinyan says participation in BRICS summit important for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that BRICS summit is an important opportunity to present the “Crossroads of Peace” project.

During the National Assembly-Government question-and-answer session, Pashinyan said that another important reason for his attendance at BRICS summit in Kazan is the personal invitation of the Russian President.

BRICS summit is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey are also participating in the summit.