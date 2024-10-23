Pashinyan says participation in BRICS summit important for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that BRICS summit is an important opportunity to present the “Crossroads of Peace” project.
During the National Assembly-Government question-and-answer session, Pashinyan said that another important reason for his attendance at BRICS summit in Kazan is the personal invitation of the Russian President.
BRICS summit is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey are also participating in the summit.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.