Armenian parliament ratifies regulations on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, the National Assembly ratified the bill “On ratifying the regulation on the joint activities of the Commission on Demarcation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the State Commission on Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Only the Civil Contract faction participated in the voting, approving the bill with 67 votes.

The members of the opposition factions did not participate in the discussion and voting of the regulations.

While presenting the regulations in the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan said that an international agreement on the state border will be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future.

On September 5, the Armenian government approved the ratification of the regulations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border demarcation commissions. On September 26, the Constitutional Court ruled that the regulations comply with Armenia’s Constitution.