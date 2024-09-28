Regulations of demarcation comply with Armenia’s Constitution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Constitutional Court decided that the regulations of commissions on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan comply with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

The constitutionality was examined in the CC on September 24, and the decision was made and published two days later, in the evening of September 26.

It will be sent to the National Assembly for ratification.

The regulations of the commissions on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan were signed on August 30. The draft regulation law was approved by the government without reporting on September 5.