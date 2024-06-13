Pashinyan calls CTSO a “bubble bloc”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia will withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“The culprits are those who formed a bubble bloc, the members of which did not fulfill their contractual obligations, but planned the war against us with Azerbaijan. We will withdraw, and we will decide when to withdraw. Well, in your opinion, what is the next step? Can we go back? There is no other way,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the question-and-answer session in the National Assembly today, replying to the remarks of the opposition deputies.

On May 22, Nikol Pashinyan stated that two of the CSTO member states were engaged in the preparation of war against Armenians.