Mirzoyan: Constitutional amendments not on the negotiation agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the issue of amending Armenia’s Constitution is not part of negotiation agenda between Yerevan and Baku.
Speaking at the joint session of the standing committees of Armenia’s National Assembly, the minister reminded that the government has been talking about amending Armenia’s Constitution since 2018.
However, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that both sides see obstacles in each other’s fundamental laws to establishing a sustainable peace.
Speaking about the border demarcation process, the foreign minister said that it should proceed “based on documents having an invulnerable legal basis.”
“That’s how it happened in the demarcated section,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.