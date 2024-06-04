Mirzoyan: Constitutional amendments not on the negotiation agenda - Mediamax.am




Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the issue of amending Armenia’s Constitution is not part of negotiation agenda between Yerevan and Baku.

Speaking at the joint session of the standing committees of Armenia’s National Assembly, the minister reminded that the government has been talking about amending Armenia’s Constitution since 2018.

 

However, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that both sides see obstacles in each other’s fundamental laws to establishing a sustainable peace.

 

Speaking about the border demarcation process, the foreign minister said that it should proceed “based on documents having an invulnerable legal basis.”

 

“That’s how it happened in the demarcated section,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

