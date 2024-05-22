Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Iran - Mediamax.am

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Iran


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Iran on a working visit.

In Tehran, Nikol Pashinyan will attend an official event to pay tribute and express condolences on the death of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the people accompanying them, the Government’s press office said in a news release.

