Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Iran on a working visit.
In Tehran, Nikol Pashinyan will attend an official event to pay tribute and express condolences on the death of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the people accompanying them, the Government’s press office said in a news release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.