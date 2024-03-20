Pashinyan: Making concessions we get a state border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia and Azerbaijan have not reached a final agreement on maps.”

“Our position is that the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan should be delimited and demarcated based on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration. What is ours is ours, what is not, is not. This is an important factor of ensuring the security of the Republic of Armenia.

What concession are we talking about? Making concessions, we get a state border. The security gap can be filled by having a state border. Our security must rest on the pillar of legitimacy,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly.

He assured that they are not going to cede Armenia’s internationally recognized territory to anyone:

“We are not going to cede what is in the sovereign territory of Armenia.”