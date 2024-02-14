Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s strategy aimed at deepening enmity in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “the strategy of the Azerbaijani government is aimed at deepening enmity in the region.”

Receiving the delegation led by John Whittingdale, a member of the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Pashinyan said:

“Your visit coincided with a new escalation on the border with Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan initiated a new provocation, as a result of which four Armenian soldiers were killed. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated action, we continuously see a series of Azerbaijani provocations. According to our assessment, this is Azerbaijan’s policy aimed at disrupting the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan by all possible means. This is also evidenced by the aggressive rhetoric of the official representatives of Azerbaijan, spiced with explicit territorial claims against Armenia.

Obviously, the strategy of the Azerbaijani government is aimed at deepening enmity in our region, which is a very disturbing fact.

But despite all these facts, our government is devoted to the peace process, because our belief is that the peace process has no alternative. Of course, we should do everything to achieve concrete results in the peace process, and we are doing it. But unfortunately, it is not possible to do this without the political will of the other side. And today’s incident that claimed the lives of four soldiers testifies not only to the lack of political will for peace, but also to Azerbaijan’s intentions to deepen the enmity and military escalation.”