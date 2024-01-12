Armen Abazyan dismissed from the position of NSS director - Mediamax.am

Armen Abazyan dismissed from the position of NSS director


Armen Abazyan
Armen Abazyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the decree of Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Armen Abazyan has been dismissed from the position of the director of the National Security Service.

The prime minister’s recommendation served as the basis for the dismissal.

 

Armen Abazyan was appointed to the post in November 2020.

