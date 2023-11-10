“The Strategic Future of Armenia” conference to be held in Brussels - Mediamax.am

“The Strategic Future of Armenia” conference to be held in Brussels


Photo: The Security Council office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will leave for Brussels.

The Security Council office reported that on November 10, Grigoryan will participate in “The Strategic Future of Armenia: Armenia-Europe” conference.

 

During the visit, the Security Council Secretary will have a number of meetings.

