Pashinyan convenes Security Council session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Security Council holds a meeting chaired by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“The agenda of the meeting includes the issue on the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh,” Security Council Office said in a news release.
