Pashinyan presents “fundamental reason” of not avoiding the war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made several statements today about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and its public perception.

“The relationship between democracy and the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is a very serious topic. In essence, the lack of democracy in Armenia or the attitude towards democracy served as a tool to keep us all away from knowing the whole truth about the Karabakh issue. This is a very important nuance.

The model that only a few people are aware of the Karabakh issue at the level of an expert is the clearest proof of it and the biggest problem we have faced. And this is the reason that now we are learning new information about the Karabakh issue in democratic conditions, we bring up new meanings and contexts of already known terms, and this is a very important nuance,” Pashinyan said, answering the questions of the participants of the Armenian Forum for Democracy.

“Why could not the democratic authorities avoid the war? Because the authorities faced such a volume of truth related to the Karabakh issue, which was indigestible first of all for the authorities that came from the square and even more indigestible for the public. This is the fundamental reason.”