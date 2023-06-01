Pashinyan convinced democracy is capable of ensuring security

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "democracy is Armenia’s main brand, and this is our belief and our strategy.”

“This is a conscious political course the government and the people of Armenia are guided with,” he said in his remarks at the Armenian Forum for Democracy.

“Very serious institutional reforms deriving from this are still underway. They should bring with them a higher level of human rights protection, a higher level of rule of law, a higher level of anti-corruption policy. But I also want to say that the Republic of Armenia also enjoys the results of these freedoms. And I believe that the high economic growth that we have today is also the result of economic freedoms, because if the economy was manageable and was managed by the state, I think that especially in the post-war period, we would have faced very serious problems. But since these freedoms have also reached the economy, it was of a great help at the most difficult and decisive moment.

I also want to record that there is no internal threat to democracy in Armenia. I am sure of this. All possible threats to the democracy of the Republic of Armenia are external, and these threats are well-known and visible to everyone. But it is also important for us to prove together and answer perhaps the most topical question in Armenia today: is democracy also able to provide security? This is a question the answer to which we believe is positive, but it still has to be proved. I hope and I am sure that we will be able to give a positive answer to this question,” Nikol Pashinyan said.