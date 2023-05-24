Nikol Pashinyan: Nothing decided on enclaves

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the issue of enclaves has existed at the political level for a long time, and there is an article about enclaves in the 1999 territory exchange document.”

“At the political level, the following conversation took place in Munich and Brussels: we mutually recognize the existence of enclaves, that is, that there is Artsvashen, which belonged to Armenia, and enclaves in Armenia, which belonged to Azerbaijan.

We recognize this at the political level, but we have additional questions at the legal level.

When we announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity, the question arises, what about the enclaves?” Pashinyan said at the question-and-answer session at the Armenian parliament.

Nikol Pashinyan said that there are two ways to solve the problem: “What is beyond the border remains in the territory of that state, what is on this side of the border remains in the territory of this country. Nothing is decided, there are discussions where there is a lot of room for flexibility.”