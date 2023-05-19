Unleashed war “was also aimed at changing government in Armenia”, Pashinyan claims

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the 2020 war "was apparently also aimed at changing the government in Armenia.”

“On November 9, 2020, I signed a trilateral statement on ceasefire, which became a reason for attacks on the state institutions - the Government and the National Assembly, because the unleashed war, was apparently also aimed at changing the government in Armenia,” Pashinyan said at the summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

But we were able to maintain the country’s democracy. Then we decided to conduct early elections to safeguard public accord. On May 12, 2021, two days after my and National Assembly’s resignation came into effect for the purpose of the elections, Azerbaijan invaded the territory of Armenia. If we diverted from our way to democracy at that time, we would have lost our statehood, but we provided the internationally recognized free and democratic elections, and shaped the agenda of peace,” the Armenian premier said.