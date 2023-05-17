Ruben Vardanyan says he does not believe in the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said that he does not believe in the peace treaty “if it stays only on paper and will not reflect the current situation on the ground”.

“How we can imagine a real and lasting peace treaty in a situation when one side believes that by the right of the winner it can extract concessions from the other side in all possible ways, when Azerbaijan continues to violate the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020, when it disregards the decisions of all international structures and courts. And what is most important, no decision about Artsakh can be made without the participation of the people of Artsakh, without taking into account the decision of the people of Artsakh,” Vardanyan said in an interview with Argentine media.