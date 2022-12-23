Pashinyan: Such a situation should not have occurred at all

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the situation in Lachin corridor, noting that “it should not have occurred at all with the November 9 trilateral statement.”

“The situation created in Lachin corridor is worrying and needs to be condemned: against the November 9 trilateral statement, we have what we have. And with the November 9 trilateral statement, such a situation should not have occurred at all, and I hope that as a result of the efforts and direct communications of our international partners, as well as certain discussions, we will manage to settle this situation,” Pashinyan said during the meeting with President Vahagn Khachaturyan on December 22.