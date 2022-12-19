Tigran Khachatryan to be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today at the Security Council session that Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan will be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.
Government’s press service informed that Deputy Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan will be appointed as the Minister of Finance.
In the post of Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Khachatryan will replace Hambardzum Matevosyan.
