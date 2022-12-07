Nikol Pashinyan has a farewell meeting with Lynne Tracy

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the programs carried out within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties.

He said this during the farewell meeting with the outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Government press service reports that the Prime Minister highly appreciated the activity of the US ambassador in Armenia, noting that during her tenure the Armenian-American relations recorded a dynamic development.

Lynne Tracy thanked the Prime Minister and the government for close cooperation and noted that the changes that took place in Armenia during her tenure significantly contributed to the promotion of democracy in the country.