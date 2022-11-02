Meeting of demarcation commissions set for November 3 - Mediamax.am

Meeting of demarcation commissions set for November 3


Photo: sputnik.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of border demarcation and border security commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on November 3.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that the members of the commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will participate in the third session of the commissions in Brussels on November 3.

Meeting of demarcation commissions set for November 3

