Simonyan reiterates Pashinyan’s thesis: “CSTO may withdraw from Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of Armenia’s parliament Alen Simonyan does not think that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that one of Armenia’s allies took money but did not supply the arms refers to Russia.

“I do not have such information. I think that if such thing happened, perhaps it is the result of developments in Ukraine,” he said.

Alen Simonyan noted that he will pay an official visit to Moscow in the near future.

“I will discuss the issues related to the CSTO, I will also discuss the issues related to the mutual assistance agreement between Armenia and Russia, in the framework of which Armenia applied to Russia but has not received any response to date. We have not received even “no”, the National Assembly speaker said.

Asked whether the time has come to withdraw from the CSTO, the parliament speaker said the possibility is high that the CSTO will make a decision to withdraw from Armenia.

“If this structure does not give a proper response, I remain of my opinion that we need to think longer and understand, but at the same time, this is not a matter to make quick and drastic moves without understanding what to do next,” Simonyan said.

He stressed that the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia is not subject to discussion.

“All big states, including Russia, have their interests, it is another question how we will be able to resist those interests, how we will find a counterbalance. As of now, we are doing our best and will continue doing it,” Simonyan noted.