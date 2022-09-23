Ex-Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh to continue meetings

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan gathered together at the invitation of His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

“A discussion took place over the situation in Armenia. A decision has been made to continue the meetings,” the Holy See reported.