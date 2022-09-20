Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with Arayik Harutyunyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan met today with the President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan at his residence.
Spokesperson for the Armenian National Congress Arman Musinyan reported that during the meeting the sides exchanged ideas about the situation in Armenia and Artsakh and actions that will be carried out resulting from them.
